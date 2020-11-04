Listen to Jade Bird’s joyous new ‘Headstart’

Jade Bird has shared with her very first brand new audio of 2020 — tune to’Headstart’ below.

The newest tune is the singer’s first new material since the launch of her debut record this past year.

Talking about the brand new path, Bird stated: “`Headstart’ came from a trip I chose to upstate New York in the start of the year.

“It is rather a light-hearted tune, about liking somebody who simply can’t observe the signals, also releasing it seems as a method to provide a little bit of pleasure to the close of the year. It seems like me community personally, also it also makes me want to sing .”

Listen to ‘Headstart’ below.

Assessing Jade Bird’s 2019 self-titled debut record, NME wrote: “`Jade Bird’ gets the advantage of a confident debut album and can be a startling introduction into a British gift who seems set to take the States by storm.

“Whatever she chooses to do with another set of tunes — assemble them brash, or strip them considered jams — it is difficult to envision them neglecting her anytime soon.”

Before this season, Jade Bird was nominated for Best New Act On The Planet in the NME Awards 2020, together with Clairo, DaBaby, Dominic Fike, Fontaines DC, Sam Fender and much more.

Talking to NME in 2019’s All Points East festival, Bass talked of moving through her”riot grrrl stage”. “I love guitars right now,” she explained. “My boss left me a playlist of both grunge and The B-52s. There will be a small bit of the [on the second album], a bit of what I have done previously.”