Listen to Duran Duran’s address of David Bowie’s ‘Five Years’

Duran Duran have shared a new cover of David Bowie‘s ‘Five Years’ to mark what would have been the late songs icon’s 74th birthday.

The band’s stirring take on the ‘Ziggy Stardust’ observe arrives ahead of their participation in the A Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day livestream tonight (January 8) – with Bowie’s longtime pianist Mike Garson organising an all-star bill of attendees.

“My existence as a teenager was all about David Bowie. He is the purpose why I started composing music,” Duran Duran’s Simon LeBon explained in a statement about their Bowie protect.

“Part of me however just can’t imagine in his loss of life 5 decades back, but probably that’s simply because there’s a component of me where he’s nevertheless alive and normally will be.”

“When we got the ‘Ziggy Stardust’ LP and set the needle in the groove, our very first taste of its perfection was the song ‘Five Years’,” he ongoing.

“I cannot get started to make clear how honoured I come to feel for Duran Duran to be presented the option to execute this icon, and to position our name alongside Bowie’s for this commemoration of his music.”

The celebration of Bowie’s birthday this year has also witnessed the release of two previously unheard addresses from the later on singer which see him tackling both equally Bob Dylan and John Lennon.

It was declared yesterday (January 7) that Bowie’s music is now out there on TikTok, with fans equipped to accessibility tracks including ‘Modern Love’, ‘Heroes’, ‘Starman’, ‘Rebel Rebel’ and ‘Under Pressure’.