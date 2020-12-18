Listen to Clap Your Hands Say Yeah’s new solitary ‘Where They Conduct Miracles’

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah are again with their third one of the year, ‘Where They Carry out Miracles’.

Like its predecessors, ‘Hesitating Nation’ and ‘Thousand Oaks’, the new observe is established to surface on Clap Your Palms Say Yeah’s forthcoming file, ‘New Fragility’.

‘New Fragility’, owing for release on February 12, will be the project’s very first file since 2017’s ‘The Tourist’. It will also be Clap Your Hands Say Yeah’s next album considering the fact that shedding all band associates to turn out to be the solo undertaking of frontman Alec Ounsworth.

‘Where They Conduct Miracles’ is the most mellow one of the singles lifted from the album to date, with Ounsworth’s vocals using centre stage to haunting influence. Hear to the observe below:

Previously this calendar year, Ounsworth described ‘New Fragility’ as a “pretty personal” history.

“It’s about what I imagine we’re all dealing with at the second, definitely right here in the United States in any case – making an attempt to shift forward amidst an almost cruel uncertainty,” he claimed in a press assertion.

This 12 months, Clap Your Fingers Say Yeah have produced reward observe editions of all five of their studio albums: ‘Clap Your Palms Say Yeah’, ‘Some Loud Thunder’, ‘Hysterical’, ‘Only Run‘ and ‘The Tourist’.

In October, Ounsworth also reissued ‘Skin and Bones’, the 2009 debut of his side project, Flashy Python.