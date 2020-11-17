Listen to Barack Obama’s A Promised Land Playlist

Barack Obama is providing us another glimpse to his favourite songs to celebrate the launch of A Promised Land. About Nov. 16, the 44th president launched a themed playlist around Instagram to move together with his forthcoming memoir (outside Nov. 17), filled with tunes that”played a significant part” in his entire life — particularly his own presidency.

“While viewing my notes before disagreements, I would hear Jay-Z’s’My 1st Song’ or Frank Sinatra’s’Luck Be a Girl’ During our time at the White House, Michelle and I encouraged artists such as Stevie Wonder and Gloria Estefan to conduct day workshops with young people prior to performing a night show at the East Room,” Obama wrote on Instagram. “And now there were all kinds of performances I will always remember–such as Beyoncé acting’At Last’ to our first dance at our inauguration,” Paul McCartney serenading Michelle at the East Room ,’Michelle’ and Bob Dylan flashing me a smile before evaporating following his performance ‘Times They’re a-Changin.'”

Obama’s tracklist also has music from Eminem, Bruce Springsteen, Sade, Fleetwood Mac, and much more. Receive a glimpse into the paths that driven his presidency below.