Netflix’s Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey includes a stellar cast of singers, such as Anika Noni Rose. From the musical — that came out to Nov. 13 — that the celebrity performs Jessica Jangle, the girl of mastermind Creator and toy manufacturer, Jeronicus Jangle. Besides this narrative, the film features many show-stopping performances by the talented cast.

If you are like me, the second Anika Noni Rose opened her mouth to sing”Make It Work” with Forest Whitaker, you wished to listen to much more of her tunes. Her voice is similar to real magic. Although, that should not come as too much of a surprise. She failed voice Tiana at The Princess and the Frog, therefore she is literally Disney royalty. Plus, she’s an astonishing musical theatre history, starring at the Dreamgirls film and the Broadway production of Caroline, or Change, that brought her a Tony. Watch a lot of her performances beforehand.