Listen to 3 new remixes of New Order’s ‘Be A Rebel’

New Buy have shared a few new remixes of their September one ‘Be A Rebel’ – you can listen to the tracks under.

Drummer Stephen Morris told NME at the time of the song’s first release that stylistically the observe was “kind of carrying on from ‘Music Complete’. It is a really dance-y track.” He also confirmed that the launch was a a person-off, but additional: “We imagined we’d get started with 1 and then see how it goes.”

New Order have these days (December 16) introduced ‘Be a Rebel [Remixes Part One]’, showcasing reworkings by the band’s frontman Bernard Sumner as nicely as the DJs Paul Woolford and Maceo Plex.

“As a person from the north of England, formed and schooled by the legacy of Manufacturing facility data and acid house, New Order solid an indelible shadow,” Woolford stated in a assertion. “Their impact more than youth culture is immeasurable for obvious causes. Appropriately, I feel like I’ve been in schooling to work with them most of my lifetime.”

You can hear the three new remixes of ‘Be A Rebel’ under.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=nQtT5BZ1Fd8

Earlier this thirty day period, New Get introduced particulars of a huge homecoming clearly show at Manchester’s Heaton Park. The band, who will be supported on the working day by Sizzling Chip and Doing work Men’s Club, will enjoy at the outdoor location on September 10, 2021.

New Buy also lately shared the formal, NYSU-directed online video for ‘Be A Rebel’.

“We’d previously worked with NYSU from Madrid when they produced a memorable video clip for us to go with ‘Restless’, and their creativeness and creativeness with movie actually struck a chord with the band,” the band stated in a statement.

“For ‘Be a Rebel’, it has been great to crew up with NYSU once again, and their inspirational therapy and exclusive aesthetic compliments the observe with a pretty original eyesight.”