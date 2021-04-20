Lisburn assault: Teenager arrested after man sustains fractured skull

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

t follows a serious assault at Drumbeg Drive in Lisburn on Friday, April 2, in which a man sustained a fractured skull.

Police said the teenager was arrested in the Lisburn area on Tuesday morning and remains in custody as their investigation continues.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “I believe that there were others involved in the assault and that a number of people would have witnessed it as it took place in the street at around 6pm that evening.

“I would therefore appeal to anyone who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference number 1843 02/04/21.”

A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

