LisaRaye McCoy Talks Fighting Stacey Dash: I Went South Side Of Chicago

Lady LisaRaye McCoy spilled the tea on a verbal altercation she got to using preceding co-star Stacey Dash about the record of the VH1 series, Single Ladies.

“Initially she had been real cool,” LisaRaye starts. “I am only going to put out that. She had been dating a person. She was joyful.”

“It is like two:00 at the early hours, and we are still in it. And she has an attitude, and that she does not state her line for mepersonally,” LisaRaye recalls. “Therefore, from the fourth or fourth shoot, I’m thinking,’This really is merely a one-liner, for example, woman, what is the issue?’ And that is exactly what I state.”

She stated that Stacey revived her eyesand a manager stepped down in. LisaRaye requested Stacey to state the lineup, however, Stacey pointed out a finger in her face.

“You can hear a pin fall on place,” she explained,”I moved south Chicago on her”

LisaRaye also verified that Stacey turned on place the next day with safety. “She totally did. And I said this section before, however, she arrived with safety, and that I was like,’Oh, what is happening now?’ And they had been like,’You! She brought them to get your own ass. I said, ‘Get outta here!”