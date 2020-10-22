Lisa Marie Presley’s pain following son’s departure

Lisa Marie Presley’s pain is”suffocating” following the departure of her son Benjamin Keough.

Lisa Marie Presley

The’Lights Out’ singer has paid tribute to her late son, that passed out from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in July, confessing she”will not ever be the same” following his tragic death.

She composed on Instagram:”My beautiful lovely angel, so that I worshipped the ground you walked on this ground and now in Heaven. My soul and heart went along with you. The thickness of this pain is suffocating and bottomless with no minute of each and every day. I’ll not ever be the same. Please wait for me my love, and then hold my hands while I live to continue to safeguard and increase your sisters and also to be here for Riley. I know you’d like this. Happy Birthday my sweet candy Boy. You’re too great for this planet. (sic)”

Benjamin was put to rest near his grandfather Elvis Presley.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland mentioned in a statement:”Benjamin Storm Keough has been put to rest at the Meditation Garden in Graceland along with his family like his buddy, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley.”

After Benjamin passed away, his mum Lisa Marie Presley confessed she’s been abandoned”completely heartbroken” by the passing of her son.

A spokesperson for Lisa Marie – that also includes daughter Riley together with Danny and 11-year old twins Finley and Harper along with her husband Michael Lockwood – stated:”She’s totally emptied, inconsolable and outside devastated but attempting to remain strong because of her 11 year old twins along with her oldest daughter Riley. She loved this boy. He had been the love of her own life ”

Benjamin has been famous for his strong resemblance to his late night, Elvis Presley, which his mom has confessed left lovers shocked.

She said:”Ben does seem a lot like Elvis. He had been in the Opry and has been the silent storm supporting the stage. Everybody turned about and seemed when he had been there. Everybody was catching him to get a photograph as it’s simply uncanny.”