Lisa Marie Presley’s Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Son Benjamin on His Birthday

Lisa Marie Presley shared a piece of her grief and pain on Instagram as she remembered her son Benjamin Keough on what would have been his 28th birthday.

Benjamin died by suicide on July 12, and Lisa Marie called the pain of losing him “suffocating and bottomless.”

Presley wrote, “My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you.

“The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day,” she continued.

“I will never be the same,” the grieving mother said, adding, “Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that.”

She ended with, “Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy. You were much too good for this world. 😞💔”

The throwback photo that accompanied the message shows Benjamin celebrating with a birthday cake and party hat.

Benjamin’s older sister Riley Keough remembered him with a slideshow on Instagram with a caption that simply said, “Happy Birthday.”

His former girlfriend Diana Pinto also posted some sweet memories on Instagram with the caption, “Happy birthday my love. Not much to say just a really hard day, And isn’t it ironic World Series Tampa Bay v Dodgers this year, I bet you’re getting a kick outta that. I love you.”

Benjamin was the son of Lisa Marie and her ex-husband Danny Keough, as well as the grandson of Priscilla Presley and the late Elvis Presley.