Lisa Marie Presley Was on Opioids and Extreme Weight Loss Regime Month Before Her Death!

More facts are coming out about the last few months of Lisa Marie Presley’s life. Family sources told TMZ that in the months before her death, Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s daughter was on an extreme weight loss plan and taking opioids. ET has asked the Presley family what they think about it.

Sources told the news outlet that Lisa Marie, who died on January 12 at age 54, had plastic surgery and started taking medicine to help her lose weight two months before her last public appearance, which was at the Golden Globes. The outlet said that Lisa Marie lost 40 to 50 pounds in six weeks because of the plan.

The news outlet also said, citing family sources, that Lisa Marie was taking opioids again, which was something she had been addicted to for a long time.

She Was Struggling to Stand on The Golden Globe Awards

Lisa Marie went to the Golden Globes to support the Austin Butler-led biopic, Elvis. On the red carpet, she seemed to struggle, as she had trouble standing during interviews and needed help walking.

Even though Lisa Marie seemed to be having a hard time at the awards show, she gushed about Elvis in an interview with ET and said she was “so excited” to be there.

“It really blew my mind. Amazing to the max, “Lisa Marie said that Austin did a great job in the movie. “After I saw it, I didn’t know what to do with myself. I had to think about it for like five days because it was so amazing, so right, and so real that I can’t even explain what it meant.”

Austin ended up winning the Golden Globe, and in his speech, he thanked Elvis and Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa Marie died just two days later after her heart stopped beating. Soon after, she was laid to rest at Graceland.

Also Read: How Wealthy Is Michael Lockwood, Ex-Husband of Late Lisa Marie?

Bush Doubted that Something Was Off There

Bush, who is 51 years old, remembered talking to Presley at the funeral service after she died.

He told Fox LA on January 14 that she was very unbalanced. “she spoke very slowly. When the interview was over, I definitely looked at my producer next to me and said, “There’s something wrong here.”

“She was aware of it. She was there, but just a second late. She was there, though. She was there, but she was just a little bit off,” Bush said.

Lisa Marie Presley’s mother, Priscilla, who is 77 years old, has recently questioned “the authenticity and validity” of her daughter’s will. There was a public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on January 1.

According to court documents seen by The Post on January 27, Priscilla filed in Los Angeles Superior Court to challenge a change made in 2016 that got rid of her as a trustee.

Priscilla also asked a judge to rule that the supposedly fake amendment was not legal, and she gave reasons why it might be fake.

According to the papers, Presley signed a revocable living trust on January 29, 1993. On January 27, 2010, she changed and rewrote the trust.