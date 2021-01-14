Lisa Kudrow has currently pre-shot scenes for the Friends reunion

[ad_1]



Lisa Kudrow has unveiled she has currently pre-shot scenes for Close friends reunion, and could she BE any extra ready?

The stars of the massively well known sitcom are all making ready to return this yr, with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer also coming again.

Lisa mentioned that she experienced presently ‘shot a tiny something’ for the duration of an episode of Rob Lowe’s podcast Pretty much! With Rob Lowe.

‘There’s distinct aspects to it, and we currently shot deals of points,’ Lisa explained to Rob about the show.

‘I pre-shot a thing by now so we’re undoubtedly executing it, because I now shot a tiny some thing.’

Lisa also established out what supporters can be expecting from the new reunion, stating that the stars will not be taking part in their basic roles and in its place appearing as them selves.

She mentioned: ‘It’s not a reboot. It’s not like a scripted factor, we’re not portraying our people. It’s us finding with each other, which just doesn’t take place a whole lot and has never ever transpired in front of other individuals considering that 2004 when we stopped… I feel it’ll be wonderful.’

The HBO Max exclusive was introduced in 2020 but was delayed just months later thanks to the coronavirus pandemic indicating the Central Perk gang weren’t in a position to film.

Matthew Perry formerly sent the information we’ve all been waiting for and declared the day of the reunion, saying: ‘Friends reunion staying rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy yr coming up. And that’s the way I like it!’ Matthew instructed his followers.

Close friends is available to enjoy on Netflix now.

