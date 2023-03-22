Lionel Richie’s Age Defying Secrets: All About His Plastic Surgery

Born on June 20, 1949, Lionel Brockman Richie Jr. is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. He first gained notoriety in the 1970s as a songwriter and co-lead singer of the Motown group Commodores. Before leaving the group, he co-wrote and recorded the hit singles “Easy,” “Sail On,” “Three Times a Lady,” and “Still.” He co-wrote and produced Kenny Rogers’ 1980 hit single “Lady,” which peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. Richie co-wrote and made the duet “Endless Love” with Diana Ross in 1981. It remained among the 20 all-time best-selling singles and was both artists’ most prominent career hit.

Lionel Richie Plastic Surgery

The well-known singer and TV judge is well into his 70s, but his face is devoid of wrinkles. It is unnecessary to stress that a 70-year-old would inevitably have some noticeable lines and loose skin. That’s not to say there’s anything wrong with it; some of the most beautiful women are in their 70s!

Surprisingly, Lionel has no fine lines or a few noticeable ones. His before and after pictures show that the famous person has undergone some cosmetic procedures to keep his youthful appearance. Among fans, Richie’s cosmetic procedures have not gone unnoticed. According to Randy Baumann of the DVE Morning Show, the TV judge’s plastic surgery gave the impression that he was wearing full makeup for a local production of Cats.

According to the Jack 96.9 morning show host, Lionel Richie’s plastic surgeon should be shot because the singer appeared to have 3rd-degree burns. Dan Katz, the Pardon My Take podcast host, also commented on Richie’s appearance, saying he could not express emotion on his face due to his extensive plastic surgery.

Also Read: A Closer Look at Kristin Alfonso’s Transformation After Plastic Surgery

Lionel Richie’s Early Life

Richie, the son of American soldier Lionel Brockman Richie Sr., was born on June 20, 1949, in Tuskegee, Alabama: Alberta R. Foster, a principal and teacher, and a systems analyst for the Army. Adelaide Mary Brown, his grandmother, was a classically trained pianist. He appeared on Who Do You Think You Are? on NBC on March 4, 2011, which discovered that his maternal great-grandfather was the head of a historic Black American fraternal organization on the national level.

Notably, J. Louis Brown served as the Knights of Wise Men’s Supreme Grand Archon and chief organizer in the years following the Civil War. It was founded in Nashville in 1879, and like many others at the time, it provided fraternal insurance and burial benefits.

On the Tuskegee Institute campus, Richie grew up. His grandparents received their family home as a gift from Booker T. Washington. Lionel received his diploma from the East Campus of Joliet Township High School in Illinois. He was a top tennis player in Joliet who chose to attend Tuskegee Institute on a tennis scholarship. He earned a Bachelor of Science in economics with a minor in accounting there.

Also Read: Transformation of Patti Labelle After Her Plastic Surgery

Lionel Richie Career Foundation

Richie’s 1982 debut solo album, Lionel Richie, featured three top-charting singles: “Truly,” which peaked at number one in the United States and carried on the ballad-style of his work with the Commodores, as well as the top-five singles “You Are” and “My Love.” This launched Richie’s career as one of the most popular balladeers of the 1980s. Over 4 million copies of the album were sold, and it peaked at No. 3.

Can’t Slow Down, his 1983 follow-up album, sold over twice as many copies and earned him two Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, catapulting him into the top tier of global superstars. The album featured the hit single “All Night Long,” a dance song with Caribbean influences promoted by an animated music video directed by Michael Nesmith. He sang “All Night Long” at the XXIII Olympic Games closing ceremony in Los Angeles in 1984.