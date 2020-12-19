Lionel Messi equals Pele’s single-club scoring history as Barcelona held

Lionel Messi equalled the one-club scoring history of Brazil wonderful Pele with his 643rd intention for Barcelona in the 2-2 LaLiga draw against Valencia.

he Argentina playmaker was on target just just before 50 %-time, heading the ball in right after his penalty had been saved.

Mouctar Diakhaby had nodded Valencia into the lead right after 29 minutes, with Messi generating it 1-1 at the break.

Ronald Araujo place Barca in front after 52 minutes with an acrobatic effort and hard work, only for Maxi Gomez to secure a share of the factors when he prodded the ball in with 20 minutes left.

The draw leaves Ronald Koeman’s side fifth in LaLiga, 8 factors driving Atletico Madrid, who earlier defeated Elche 3-1.

Atletico manufactured the ideal response from their derby defeat past weekend, with Luis Suarez scoring in each 50 percent and a late penalty from Diego Costa settling matters soon after Lucas Boye’s header had provided Elche hope.

Saturday’s night kick-off observed Genuine Valladolid strike a late equaliser to attract 1-1 at Sevilla, who are sixth.

Lucas Ocampos’ 1st-50 % penalty seemed to have set the hosts on their way, but Raul Garcia struck with just three minutes still left.

Somewhere else, Levante beat Real Sociedad 2-1 with a late intention from Jorge de Frutos and Gerard Moreno scored twice as Villarreal won 3-1 at Osasuna, who had defender Aridane despatched off immediately after just 19 minutes.

In the Bundesliga, freshly-crowned Greatest FIFA Men’s Participant of the 12 months Robert Lewandowski scored a last-minute winner to give Bayern Munich a 2-1 earn at Bayer Leverkusen and seal prime spot for Xmas.

Patrik Schick had given the dwelling facet the direct with a great volley on 14 minutes, as Leverkusen seemed to continue to keep in advance of the defending champions in the table.

Lewandowski, though, equalised just right before 50 %-time and just when the match seemed established to conclusion in a attract, the Poland striker capitalised on a defensive blunder to fire Bayern to a extraordinary victory.

RB Leipzig missed the opportunity to move previously mentioned Leverkusen as they had been held to a goalless attract at house by Cologne.

Eren Sami Dinkci’s very last-minute intention gave Werder Bremen a 1- gain at Mainz, even though Augsburg ended up crushed 2- at household by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Borussia Monchengladbach experienced Marcus Thuram sent off late on as Hoffenheim came from driving to win 2-1, with ambitions from Andrej Kramaric and Ryan Sessegnon, who sealed the factors 4 minutes from time.

New Schalke manager Huub Stevens – the club’s third head mentor of the time next the sacking of Manuel Baum – observed his 1st sport in what is a fourth time at the helm finish with a 1- home defeat by Arminia Bielefeld.

Fabian Klos’ intention early in the 2nd fifty percent leaves Schalke rock base, now six points driving Arminia, who occupy the relegation enjoy-off place.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 2 times as Juventus ran out 4- winners at Parma to shift a stage guiding Serie A leaders AC Milan.

Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring on 23 minutes ahead of Ronaldo before long struck a next for the champions with a trademark towering header.

Ronaldo extra another three minutes into the next 50 percent following becoming launched by Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, with Alvaro Morata wrapping up the Bianconeri’s relaxed win when he nodded in a late fourth.

Fiorentina were being held to a 1-1 attract by Hellas Verona, each sides possessing scored early penalties, whilst Sampdoria beat bottom club Crotone 3-1.

In Ligue 1, Lyon received 4-1 at Nice, with Memphis Depay converting a self-confident Panenka penalty all through the to start with 50 %, to transfer a position very clear at the leading of the desk.

Lille host Paris St Germain on Sunday, with both of those sides hunting to just take the option to go again to the summit.

Metz defeat Lens 2-, when Marseille had to come from behind to draw 1-1 at residence against Reims, Florian Thauvin equalising just before 50 percent-time.

