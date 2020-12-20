Lionel Messi equals Pele intention report… but FC Barcelona drop additional LaLiga points vs Valencia

Messi equalled Pele’s document of 643 objectives for a solitary club, but Maxi Gomez prodded in to snatch a draw for Valencia, condemning Barcelona to their seventh match with out a gain in just 13 LaLiga matches this year.

Mouctar Diakhaby experienced headed Valencia into the direct, prior to Messi equalised – heading property practically immediately following missing a penalty.

Ronald Araujo’s acrobatic scissor-kick experienced Barca eyeing victory just in advance of the hour.

But Ronald Koeman’s aspect could not hold out, slipping to one more dispiriting final result built all the more frustrating off the back again of consecutive victories.

Barcelona are languishing fifth in the top-flight table but could yet be overhauled by sixth-put Sevilla who have two game titles in hand on the Catalan giants.

Messi has now matched Pele’s 643-purpose tally that the Brazil star racked up throughout 19 seasons for Santos.

Argentina forward Messi’s breathtaking vocation haul for Barcelona was overshadowed by the club’s attract however, with manager Koeman still below intense tension in the role. Breaking NEWS Ramos, VAR assist provide Madrid 3-1 triumph in Barcelona

Diakhaby capitalised on awful Barcelona defending to head in a corner that set Valencia into an early guide.

The hosts could not drive their way back into the contest throughout a discouraging 1st-half, only to be handed the golden possibility to level with a penalty.

Messi missing the penalty was the last point on anyone’s thoughts, especially with Pele’s record in his sights.

But while the Argentina stalwart fluffed his traces he was nonetheless in a position to ride out that blow, swiftly changing changing Jordi Alba’s deflected cross as the ball stayed alive after his missed place-kick.

Barcelona considered they had been on course for victory when Araujo’s acrobatics seized a 2-1 benefit with minimal additional than fifty percent an hour to perform.

But then up popped Gomez to seal the draw, heaping however a lot more misery on Barcelona and Koeman – and getting the glow off Messi’s hottest landmark day.