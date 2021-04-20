Line Of Duty’s Ryan Pilkington actor ‘dream signing’ for Strictly 2021

Line Of Duty villain Ryan Pilkington has been causing AC-12 and the Murder Investigation Team havoc on series 6 – but could he trade in being a bobby in blue for some Blue Suede Shoes on Strictly Come Dancing?

Actor Gregory Piper has reportedly become one of the most sought-after stars for this year’s dancing competition, thanks to his star turn as the twisted OCG member.

If true, now it’s just a case of persuading the 23-year-old.

‘The pinnacle for Strictly bookers is someone well known but also someone who is on the BBC, and Gregory ticks both of those boxes,’ a source told The Sun.

However, they added that ‘because he’s a newcomer’ to the industry, he may be hesitant to participate on a reality show so soon.

They added: ‘Producers are certainly keen and his name has been bandied around a lot as a dream signing.’

BBC declined to comment when approached for comment by Metro.co.uk.

The new reports come after one hell of a cliff-hanger ending to Sunday’s episode of Line Of Duty, with Ryan’s life hanging in the balance.

Left in a deadly shootout with Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald), two gunshots were heard as the screen went to black.

Now we’re left waiting to see who survives and who doesn’t make it.

Gregory has been playing Ryan since series one, with the character starting off as a small role, with the OCG using him to run drugs around the estate.

More: Strictly Come Dancing



However, as time has gone on, his position within the organised crime group has been elevated, and by series six he’s become one of the major players of the show.

Murdering two police officers already, including John Corbett in season five, has he added another name to his kill list?

Strictly Come Dancing returns later this year on BBC One.

Got A Story?

If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE : Line of Duty series 6: Vicky McClure missing from episode 6 cast list after Kate Fleming shootout with Ryan Pilkington…

MORE : Line of Duty’s Martin Compston ‘overwhelmed’ as viewing figures reach 15million