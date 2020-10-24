Lindsey Vonn Makes Body Shamed Over Bikini Photos – And Responds BEAUTIFULLY!

If Olympic medalists need to manage body shaming, you understand there is a significant social issue happening.

Former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn reunite in her haters on Friday with an empowering message regarding body positivity. Alongside a few snaps of this athlete inside her bathing suit (which exhibited perspiration and also quite ordinary folds within her own body ), she shared that a compilation of a number of those funniest remarks she has obtained. They added:

“She believes she is a good deal hotter than she believes…fat knees”“BOOB-LESS”“I am in my 60’s and birthed two children and also look “

Connected: Guess The Celeb Luring Voters Into The Polls Together With His Rock Hard Abs!

Within her caption,” Lindsey composed:

“I have submitted quite a couple of swimsuit pics recently, which can be scarier than it sounds. Even as a athlete you will find ruthless opinions and media reports that tear apart from my entire body and I acknowledge it hurts me. I am a regular person and occasionally I slouchmy belly bends above, my perspiration reveals on my buttocks, and that I do not fill out my butt shirt only right….But, I recall how my body has ever let me achieve incredible things in my lifetime and I’m proud of how powerful I really am.”

Among Lindsey’s bikini pics. / / (c) Lindsey Vonn/Instagram

She lasted:

“I am not a size and that is absolutely alright with me. 1 thing I can assure you all is I never Photoshop my photographs and am very happy to formally never had some plastic surgery of any type. No more Botox, no fillers, no miniature surgeries. Virtually nothing. I’m 100% organic and also 100percent Lindsey. So to anybody who’s feeling self down or conscious about their look; remain strong, stay healthier and love yourself regardless of what the haters say.Special as a result of all of you who’ve been favorable and inviting… lets maintain the civilization of body positivity moving! “

(c) Lindsey Vonn/Instagram

Followers applauded Vonn’s honesty, with Natalie Portman and also ballerina Misty Copeland among people who enjoyed the article. The golden medalist’s fiancé, baseball player PK Subban, lent his assistance in the remarks. He joked:

“I can confirm she is percentage all organic… Proud of you! “

Lindsey’s fiancé voices his service! / / (c) Lindsey Vonn/Instagram(c) Lindsey Vonn/Instagram

Connected: Tyler Perry Divides Internet For This Thirst Trap! And Can Be That His Peen?!

The couple recently celebrated Lindsey’s birthday at the Bahamas. Even the 36-year old captioned one incredible shot:

“When I appear in the front of me I can not believe how much I have come. Who understood ski racing and operations will bring me . Thankful for what that I have; my adore @subbanator, my loved ones and my buddies. Do not neglect to enjoy life since it is brief. Cheers to now! #thankful #birthdaytrip #nofilter #hardworkpaysoff”

Hopefully folks can take this enabling message to center. Lindsey’s obviously feeling great, and she seems fantastic to us! Keep in mind, woman!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Lindsey Vonn/Instagram]