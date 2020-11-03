Lindsay Arnold & Samuel Lightner Cusick Welcome Baby Girl!

It’s a girl for Lindsay Arnold and Samuel Lightner Cusick.

They announced the happy news on Lindsay’s Instagram with the caption, “The most beautiful surprise on this very special day 💕💕 Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well 💕 more details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family 💕 #birth #mama #babygirl #csection #pregnancy #39weeks.”

The photo shows Lindsay cuddling her baby girl as Samuel smiles at the camera.

Over the weekend, Arnold celebrated Halloween with the perfect maternity costume. She dressed up her belly as a basketball!

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro wrote, “Baby Girl made the perfect basketball 🏀 💕 and Sam was pumped to wear our signed @kareemabduljabbar_33 jersey 👌🏼 hope everyone had a fun and safe Halloween 🎃 👻 39 weeks preggo!!”

The couple announced the pregnancy in March with sonogram photos, and the Instagram message, “Ohhhhhh baby 👶. Mom and Dad love you already ❤️❤️ #November2020 #pregnant #pregnancyannouncement.”

The high school sweethearts wed in June 2015 in Salt Lake City.