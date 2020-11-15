Lindsay Arnold Can Be”Proud” Her Body 11 Days After Giving Birth

Lindsay Arnold takes a little time to celebrate her body.

It had been only this month the Dancing With the Stars pro welcomed her first child, a baby girl together with husband Sam Cusick. The few recently demonstrated they called their newborn girl, Sage Jill Cusick.

And today, Lindsay is sharing upgrades for her first few months as a new mother.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, the fact TV character chose to Instagram to commend her own body’s transformation because giving birth for her tiny one.

“11 days ,” she started her article. “Feeling exceptionally thankful for this particular body that carried our candy Sage and is currently feeding her and caring for her.”

“I think that it’s simple to feel thankful for our own bodies once we believe we’re in our suggestion shirt [sic] contour,” the expert dancer included,”but I’ve really never felt proud of my entire body and it is [sic] tired/sore joints, sore nipples, and my c segment [sic] scar which will constantly remind me of all their very special evening of my entire life once we got to maintain our tiny girl for the very first time.”