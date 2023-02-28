Exploring Linda Evangelista’s Plastic Surgery: All You Need to Know

Linda Evangelista is a Canadian fashion model born on May 10, 1965. She is regarded as one of the most accomplished and influential models of all time, with over 700 magazine covers to her credit. Evangelista is best known as photographer Steven Meisel’s longtime “muse” and the phrase “We don’t wake up for less than $10,000 a day.” Evangelista’s modelling career began in 1984. When she signed with Elite Model Management after moving to New York City from her native Canada. Evangelista cut her hair short in 1988 at the suggestion of photographer Peter Lindbergh. The “The Linda” haircut not only inspired many copies around the world. But it also aided Evangelista’s career and helped usher in the era of the supermodel.

Evangelista explains her reasons for hiding from the public in a new interview with People published on Wednesday, February 16. Alongside photos that capture the emotional and physical pain, she’s experienced following her CoolSculpting treatment. Although CoolSculpting is an FDA-approved fat-freezing procedure marketed as a less invasive alternative to liposuction, the model claims it has left her “permanently deformed.”

According to People, Evangelista filed a $50 million lawsuit against coolsculpting’s parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., in September 2021, alleging that she has been unable to work since receiving seven sessions of CoolSculpting from August 2015 to February 2016. Evangelista announced her intention to sue in an Instagram post on September 22, 2021.

Linda Evangelista’s Early Life

Evangelista was born to a working-class Catholic family in St. Catharines on May 10, 1965. Marisa and Tomaso “Tom” Evangelista (1940-2014), Italian emigrants from Pignataro Interamna, raised her as the second of three children. Her father worked for General Motors after moving to Canada in 1957, and her mother was a bookkeeper. Evangelista has two brothers: Jim, his older brother, and Danny, his younger brother.

At 12, she enrolled in a self-improvement course at a modelling school, where she learned things like poise and etiquette and was advised to enrol in a modelling study. Denis Morris Catholic High School was her alma mater. Evangelista began modelling as a teenager in her hometown. She competed in the Miss Teen Niagara beauty pageant in 1981. While she did not win the pageant, she did catch the attention of an Elite Model Management representative.

She flew to Japan at 16 to model, but an unpleasant experience involving nudity during an assignment caused her to give up modelling entirely. She returned to Canada and waited two years before deciding to try modelling again.

Linda’s Career Foundations

After signing with Elite in 1984, Evangelista relocated to New York City, where she met prominent modelling agent John Casablancas, who compared her to model Joan Severance. Evangelista was then relocated to Paris by Elite, where she launched her international high-fashion career at 19. Her first central fashion magazine cover was for L’Officiel’s November 1984 issue.

Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Mademoiselle, Elle, W, Marie Claire, Allure, Time, Interview, Newsweek, Rolling Stone, Cigar Aficionado, and i-D were among the international publications that featured her on the covers and pages. She appeared on over 700 covers around the world.

In 1985, she began working with Karl Lagerfeld, the head designer of Chanel, who would become her muse. Lagerfeld once said of Evangelista, “There is no other model in the world as professional as she is.” Evangelista was one of the first editorial models to transition into runway modelling successfully. Her agent Piero Piazzi booked her to walk for fashion designer Gianni Versace, whom she became a muse for.

Her Cultural Impact

Decades after remarking on working for no less than $10,000 per day, the quote was still mentioned in the media, even as recently as July 2017. According to Evangelista, “Mr. & Mrs Smith, a movie I saw, has a line where Brad Pitt says he won’t get out of bed for less than half a million dollars. That’s my pitch! Only now is it a half-million? And a man is saying it.” Various T-shirts with the $10,000 a-day quote have been sold over the years, and there is even an embroidered pillow with the quote.