Lily James’Horrified’ Over Photos Of Her Kissing Dominic West Moving Public!

Believe it or not, Lily James was NOT thrilled to find pictures of herself with the exact married Dominic West plastered throughout the net earlier this season.

Based on an Us Weekly origin, the Cinderella celebrity was equally as”horrified” as the Affair celebrity’s spouse, Catherine FitzGerald, was from the incriminating pics! )

Eh, which might be a stretch…

The infamous photos revealed that the 31-year old celebrity and 50-year old celebrity enjoying what seemed for a romantic montage since they researched the town of Rome and every other, capped off with a candy snog sesh over dinner.

Referencing the embarrassing press conference that West and his wife ten years placed on after the scandal, where they believed that their union was “powerful,” the insider shared:

“Dominic and his wife wished to put a united front, [but Lily and Catherine] were equally horrified by the images. It’s strained Lily along with Dominic’s personal and working relationship also.”

You do not say!

As we mentioned, the celebrities have been believed to possess ensured while filming the BBC One miniseries, the Pursuit of Love, where they depict a dad and a female. Yeah, that surely makes the entire matter ickier somehow…

per week after the scandal broke, additional photographs in their rendezvous were printed: those pics revealing the set cuddling up from one another because they ready to return into the UK — that would indicate that West was canoodling with James later Catherine (and the planet ) discovered about the very first pair of snaps that were formulaic. Perhaps he was simply reassuring his”horrified” mistress?

Video:’ Lily Reflected About’Rebellious’ Streak & Creating’Truth’ A Month Ahead Snoggate!

In the aftermath of this scandal, we know West’s spouse returned to her loved ones in Ireland while the celebrity remained behind. Dominic told the media which Catherine was about a”work trip” while demonstrating that their union was strong and his Rome excursion was”nobody else’s business”

For her role, Lily has remained radio silent because the scandal broke. She continued several media looks for her brand new Netflix movie Rebecca, also has yet to issue an announcement concerning the photographs. Throughout the summertime, she apparently finished her on-off again connection with Matt Smith before being seen on a couple of dates Chris Evans.

At a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again celebrity said she”will not discuss whether she is relationship,” but rather offered advice for her younger self, telling the mag:

“Do not be obsessed with boys! Hang out with your lady mates”

Not bad tips for her existing self, either!

Can U believe Lily’s livelihood is going to be impacted by this scandal, Perezcious subscribers?

