Lily James Thought Dominic West’s Marriage Are Over! Ouch!

The 31-year old celebrity has allegedly felt”horrified” almost two weeks following her amorous tryst with The Pursuit of Love co-star Dominic West. And while there is lots of blame to go about within this salacious scenario, the Rebecca celebrity is actually only expecting the controversy will die down rapidly.

Today, we are learning about James’ mindset and understanding leading into the second she shared with a steamy kiss with West while at Rome earlier this season. As it happens, Lily was confused about one crucial thing before becoming caught canoodling with her fellow movie star: she did not recognize the 51-year old celebrity was with Catherine FitzGeraldalong with his spouse of 10 YEARS! ) Awkward…

An insider talked to E! News regarding James’ contentious link into the star of this Affair, reporting (under ):

“She is mortified and humiliated by the whole thing. She had been shocked when she first saw that the photographs and his narrative he is happily married. She needs everything to go off and will be simply putting low expecting it is going to pass fast.”

Maybe not good, Dominic!

Obviously, the shock should have actually hit hard afterwards West and FitzGerald maintained that odd press conference out of their house in Cotswold, England days following the first pictures came out. It was a fantastic moment, since the celebrity kissed his wife facing colleagues and left the planet a notice suggesting that their marriage was stable. And as it happens, that was news to this young actor. Imagine the jolt…

As we have been reporting, the aftershocks from this controversy are still playing in a really public manner. Lily has suddenly canceled TV looks in an endeavor to let things blow around as she can. Meanwhile, the FitzGerald has escaped Ireland to take care of the issue, allegedly”fuming” privately within the shocking presence of the scandalous snaps. Understandable!!!

Quite much thrown into that really are West and FitzGerald’s three kids — 14-year-old Dora, 12-year-old Senan, and also 11-year old Francis — since the photographic evidence of this celebrity’s transgression proceeds to permeate pop culture. It sure gets West’s previous remarks on adultery even more intriguing, to say the very least.

Where do U stand with this today, Perezcious subscribers?! Could it be a suitable explanation for James to assert she did not recognize West was married prior to the kiss? Or can it be on West to ensure it is clear he is married and never take matters farther in the very first place??

