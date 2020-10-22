Entertainment

Lily James Makes Her First TV Appearance Considering Dominic West Drama

October 22, 2020
1 Min Read
Lily James only created her first television appearance since those PDA-packed photographs with Dominic West disperse online.

The actress looked to the Oct. 21 installment of The Tonight Show. And if the 31-year old celebrity did not handle the play, she did react to some different rumors–like when there may be a third Mamma Mia!  movie. 

“I wan na na perform, such as, five, five, seven, six, eight, eight, 10,” James, that appeared at the next movie Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” stated. “I am down. Signed, sealed, delivered, I am there.”

The late look came after Page Six, mentioning an NBC origin, noted James pulled from a meeting with Now that was supposedly scheduled to market her new thriller Rebecca. E! News achieved to Now for comment but didn’t hear back.  Even the Daily Mail, mentioning a revised press release, ” that she kissed her appearance in The Graham Norton Show,” also.

