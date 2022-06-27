Lily Anne Harrison Is Expecting Her First Child with Peter Facinelli: ‘Not a Burrito Belly’

The family of Lily Anne Harrison and Peter Facinelli is growing! The Christmas Camp actress, 33, revealed her pregnancy in a sarcastic Instagram post on Saturday, writing, “Not a burrito tummy,” beside a selfie showing her expanding baby bump.

“Are you expecting? Why did you not inform me?” Facinelli, 48, made lighthearted remarks. The actor also humorously shared the wonderful news with his followers on Instagram, making fun of his parts in the adored Twilight series and the adolescent rom-com can Hardly Wait: “Glowing… “Can Hardly Wait” to have you by my side as I add to my “coven.” dad jokes”

Despite the dad jokes, it’s not surprising that Facinelli still has a soft spot in his heart for his Dr. Carlisle Cullen from the Twilight movies. The actor who wrote, directed, and starred in the thriller Vanished said to PEOPLE in September 2020 that he would “in a heartbeat” take on the legendary role of the Cullen family patriarch again.

At the time, Facinelli remarked, “I adore that character.” “Playing with [him] is so much fun, and that world is awesome.” On December 31, 2018, while on vacation in Mazatlan, Mexico, Harrison and Facinelli—who have been dating since September 2016—got engaged.

At a romantic beach meal at the Estrella Del Mar Beach and Golf Resort, the star proposed to the woman. Harrison’s parents attended the joyous celebration together with Facinelli’s daughters, Luca, 24, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 15, whom he shares with his ex-Jennie Garth.

At the time, a representative for Facinelli told PEOPLE that “both are beyond thrilled and are eagerly anticipating everything the New Year will bring.”

The Supergirl actor stated to PEOPLE in October of last year that he and Harrison aren’t in a rush to get married, especially in light of the continuing coronavirus outbreak. Facinelli declared, “I want [our wedding] to take place in a world without masks. “We are not in a rush. We share a life together and are loyal to one another.”

The actor told PEOPLE that despite his hopes that they will wed this year, he already “feels wedded.” “Everything is here except the party and the piece of paper,”

