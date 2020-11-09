Entertainment

Lili Reinhart & Camila Mendes Go For Sunday Morning Walks

November 10, 2020
1 Min Read
Lili Reinhart gets in the fall spirit with an orange trench coat while out for a walk on Sunday morning (November 8) in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The 24-year-old actress and author took her cute pup out for a morning stroll in the city.

That same morning, Lili‘s friend and co-star Camila Mendes was also seen out for a walk, to pick up some breakfast to-go.

The day before, the Riverdale co-stars both celebrated the projected wins of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“God bless America,” Lili tweeted with quite a few high five emojis.

“Women. Get. It. Done. 🙏🏻 @kamalaharris,” she added on Instagram, along with a photo of Kamala.

“AND THAT’S ON CIVIC ENGAGEMENT 👏🏽 congrats everybody!!! first day in a long time that we’ve received some good f–king news in america,” Camila said on her Twitter account.

The week before, Lili, Camila and Madelaine Petsch dressed up as the Powerpuff Girls for Halloween!

