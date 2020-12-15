Lil Yachty Says Male Pupil Should not Be Punished for Nail Polish

Participate in online video written content Unique TMZ.com

Lil Yachty is likely to bat for the male college student who obtained in-school suspension only for painting his nails — contacting out the small-town school’s gown code as outdated.

We obtained the rapper at LAX and asked him about 17-yr-previous Trevor Wilkinson, who was punished by Clyde Large Faculty in West Texas for donning nail polish to campus.

Lil Yachty, who was rocking some Christmas-themed nails when we obtained him, states Trevor need to be permitted to specific himself, in particular for the reason that the kid’s nail polish was harmless.

Trevor, who is homosexual, thinks there’s a little something homophobic or sexist at the rear of his suspension … and he’s doing work tough to alter his school’s gown code.

Yachty fills us in on how he went by some of the very same things in college, and suggests society’s very long overdue to eliminate the stigma and drop these barriers on gentlemen expressing by themselves.

Lil Yachty states he would like to arrive at out to allow Trevor know he’s obtained his again. Also, it appears like some special nail polish might close up in his stocking.