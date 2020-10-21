Lil Yachty Says He Made 7 Statistics To Writing The City Girls Attain”Act Up”

Lil Yachty Reportedly Made 7 Statistics To Writing Your’City Girls’ Strike”Act Up”

The 2018 hit tune”Act Up” by Miami duo rap band City Women was more than the twist up tune to get rapper Lil Yachty. For himit was a 7 figure test and he claims that the money is still coming !

Lil Yachty (born Miles Parks McCollum) went while getting his hair when a number of his supporters started criticizing him due to his participation in writing the tune. The rapper then divulged exactly how much money he participates in for composing the strike.

He explained,

“This has been an eight-figure test and it is coming–I am sorry. 7,” Lil Yachty stated because he got his own hair on Instagram Live. “I want to speak to people that civilian has been about the previous fit. All these n***as be really closed-minded, correct? And those n***as never seen any true cash, right?”

Rappers penning tunes for other musicians is not something brand new in the audio market. Maybe Lil Yachty captured heat since he composed the tune for two guys, but that has been done lots of times before.

As an instance, the classic 1996 Lil Kim struck”Crush On You” was composed by Dipset rapper Cam’ron. Although the song was initially composed for rapper Lil Cease who featured on the monitor, it ended up using among the maximum chart topping female MCs at the hip hop market.

Who would be several other rapper you realize which have written to other musicians? Tell us in the comments.