Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend DUMPED Him On His Trump Endorsement!

Lots of people did not enjoy Lil Wayne‘s approval of Donald Trump — for example his girlfriend! ) But his currently ex-girlfriend.

On Tuesday, enthusiasts detected the rapper’s gf, Denise Bidot, deleted her Instagram later leaving a breadcrumb trail of questionable activity that resulted in social networking sleuths to speculate that there was trouble in heaven.

Not only did Mr. Carter along with the version unfollow each other from the time she moved dim, she shared with a really telling meme article that read,”Sometimes love isn’t enough” Paradoxically, it seems like all of the textbook symptoms of a separation.

Bidot did not sign at what triggered their separation, but at times the solution is staring at you right from the orange-slathered confront.

Based on Love B. Scott, the other individual came involving Weezy and his female love: that the President of the USA, that won the people support of this rapper a week, much like his own ex’s chagrin, seemingly. The blogger asserted that Wayne’s passion for Trump drove a wedge between the version, along with also his meeting/photo-op with POOTUS final week had been the last nail in the coffin in the connection.

Only had a excellent meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus apart from what he has done so much with criminal reformthe platinum program will provide the community actual possession. He listened to what we needed to say now and ensured he can and will do it. ???????? Pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf

— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

It isn’t clear just how long they have been together, however, the group were severe enough to have been IG official because the summertime.

Lil Wayne/Instagram

Sad, though it is reasonable on her role, watching a vote for Trump is a vote against women’s rights!

Bidot is not the only person that happened with Wayne’s approval. As we mentioned, John Legend slammed the New Orleans indigenous — and different rappers who’ve openly endorsed Trump — while still acting a rally in Philly to the Democratic Party ticket.

Likening MAGA-supporting rappers to figures in the Jordan Peele film Get Outside, Legend informed the audience at Citizens Bank Park:

“Currently, some folks view the meanness, the Treaty, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they confuse it for power, a sort of jagged masculinity. Some view that his greed and they confuse it to be great at company… Some of the former preferred rappers are taken in by those lies. I believe they founded a new supergroup, it is known as the Sunken Place.”

Chrissy Teigen‘s hubby also known as the present government’s sudden embrace of a”Platinum Plan” — that Wayne mentioned in his acceptance statement, claiming it’ll reap the Black community — contending:

“However Trump’s Platinum Strategy for Black people isn’t but fool’s gold, as you can not bank on a term he says. Ask the pupils of Trump University. Request each one the builders he stiffed. Request folks his charity was likely to assist before it had been closed down to being a fraud. Ask all of the Brown and Black Americans that are perishing against this killing and killing their jobs under his watch.”

At least Wayne’s ex understands what is what! Perhaps John and Chrissy Teigen can place gurl up having a guy who cares for her faith…

