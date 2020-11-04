Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend Denise Bidot Allegedly Breaks Up With Him For Becoming a Trump Supporter

Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend Denise Bidot Allegedly Breaks Up With Him For Becoming Trump Supporter

It appears like Lil Wayne could be back to the relationship market. According to reports, his model girlfriend Denise Bidot has supposedly broken up with him since he supported Donald Trump. A source near Denise Bidot has shared that she had been hurt the’Lollipop’ rapper was demonstrating support for President Trump. They stated Denise Bidot

“was shocked when she found Wayne come outside with Trump. She is so frustrated ”

Denise Bidot is allegedly a supporter of both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The origin also shared that their political gaps were not the sole thing which resulted in the split.

“She awakened with Wayne. It was not only his Trump support, but was a major role.”

Denise Bidot now still has photographs of herself Lil Wayne on her Instagram page. )

But, it looks like the set has unfollowed every other.

Click To buy Your Tickets Click To buy Your Tickets

As previously mentioned, Lil Wayne recently shared with his service Donald Trump. He explained

“Only had a fantastic meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus apart from that which he has done so much with criminal reformthe platinum program will provide the community actual possession. He recorded to that which we needed to say now and guaranteed that he can and will do it”

President Donald Trump talked on which lead to their own assembly and composed,

“Nicely, [Lil Wayne] desired a meeting. He is a very wonderful man. He is actually an activist, in a really positive manner. And then he asked for an interview, and also we had the assembly. As you noticed, the assembly went really well”

Q:”Think about your assembly with Lil Wayne? ) Why did you meet him?”

Trump:”He desired a meeting. He is a very wonderful man. He is actually an activist, in a really positive manner. And then he asked for an interview, and also we had the assembly. As soon as you watched, the assembly went really nicely” pic.twitter.com/TTZrUSglRW

— Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) October 30, 2020

Which are the ideas about Denise Bidot and Lil Wayne supposedly dividing? Tell us in the comments.