Lil Wayne’s BBW Girlfriend Breaks Up w/ Him Within Trump Service!!

November 2, 2020
Lil Wayne's BBW Girlfriend Breaks Up w/ Him Over Trump Support!!

Rapper Lil Wayne supported Donald Trump for President a week. Since creating the acceptance, MTO News has discovered that Wayne dropped plenty of supporters… and his girlfriend.

Based on a buddy of Lil Wayne’s ex-girlfriend, the fairly model broke him up since she CANNOT DATE a Trump supporter.

Lil Wayne’s ex-girlfriend, Denise, is originally from the Dominican Republic – and now she has been a supporter of Joe Biden and Kamala because the start of the election year.

Denise’s buddy also clarified to MTO News,”[Denise] was shocked when she first watched Wayne come outside with Trump. She is so frustrated ”

LIL WAYNE IS AGAINST BLACK LIVES MATTER:

The friend continued,”She awakened with Wayne. It was not only his Trump support, but was a large role.”

Yesterday, Denise all but supported their divide IG Live – however subliminally casting shots at Weezy. Additionally both are no more after every other:

Listed below are a few pics of Denise:

