Lil Wayne Tweets Praise To Donald Trump After Construction About’Platinum Strategy’ For Dark America | Music

Lil Wayne Occurred to Twitter on Thursday (October 29) to Declare He met with President Donald Trump to Discuss the Government’s”Platinum Plan” to Black America.

Though the rap legend did not provide an explicit endorsement of the president’s reelection effort, he had nothing but compliments for his strategy, that will allegedly offer $500 billion into the African American neighborhood.

“Only had a fantastic meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus apart from what he has done so much with criminal reformthe platinum program will provide the community actual possession,” Lil Wayne tweeted. “He listened to what we needed to say now and assured that he will and will do it.”

Trump subsequently retweeted Weezy’s post.

RELATED: Hip Hop Awards’20: Two Chainz And Lil Wayne Bring An HBCU Band For Their Own Ranking

Based on ABC News, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere stated the assembly between Trump and Wayne occurred in the Trump National Doral Miami hotel.

Lil Wayne supported Hillary Clinton for president in 2016 if she conducted contrary to Trump.

Wayne’s meeting the president comes soon afterwards Ice Cube defended his role in counseling the Trump government in the Platinum program.

Watch Lil Wayne’s Twitter article about meeting Donald Trump below.