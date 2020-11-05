Lil Wayne Tweets About ‘Burning Love’ After Being Dumped Over His Trump Love!

Lil Wayne is about ready to spontaneously combust following his Donald Trump endorsement!

The rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday to break his silence following reports that his model girlfriend Denise Bidot dumped him due to his recent public support of Trump — and he apparently wants fans to know everything he touches goes up in flames.

He shared on the social platform:

“I live the way I love and love the way I live. I’m a lover, not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman.”

Translation: don’t stay in a relationship with this guy for too long!

According to blogger Love B. Scott, Bidot reached her boiling point when the Lollipop rapper publicly supported POOTUS in the 2020 presidential election, claiming that the Crook in Cheif’s “Platinum Plan” will do wonders for the Black community. He tweeted with a photo of himself next to Trump:

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. ???????? pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf

— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Unsurprisingly, many called Weezy a sucker for “believing” in a man who used a path of lies to get to the White House in the first place.

Fans continued to blast the hitmaker following his “burning love” tweet, fuming:

“We are truly aware that you love the way you live.”

“All of this goes against everything for the party you endorsed! How about you actually told the truth and say ‘I like the tax breaks I get’ we would respect that more, while still disagreeing with you, than this BS you are sharing now.”

“Wtf does this mean? I see a whole lot of Quote on quote “Love” but you endorsed someone who divides daily. In the end you only cared about your pockets and won’t even acknowledge that there’s racism in this country. Your legacy will be tarnished and yes you won’t be your signature lighter you’ll be a match that will burn out completely to never be lit again.”

Damn!

If Wanye really does have the fireman’s touch, though — in that everything around him burns to the ground — that doesn’t bode too well for Trump, does it?

