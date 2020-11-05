Lil Wayne Posts Cryptic Tweet Amidst Splitting With Girlfriend Denise Bidot, She Says She Was Dumped Over An IG Post

Lil Wayne (real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr) and his now ex-girlfriend Denise Bidot are speaking out, seemingly leaving cryptic messages amidst reports that they have split. This week (November 4th), the 38- year-old rapper took to Twitter writing:

“I live the way I love and love the way I live. I’m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman.”

His ex-girlfriend Supermodel Denise Bidot also allegedly posted the message below before disabling her Instagram page:

“Imagine being dumped over an Ig post…that expressed My political view and encouraged people to vote.”

The pair began dating in the summer of 2020. This week, rumors surfaced that they split, with false information coming out that Denise Bidot allegedly broke up with him because of Wayne’s meeting with Trump. She later disputed the claim and the information came out that allegedly Wayne had broken up with her due to posting about President Joe Biden.

Click To Purchase Your Tickets Click To Purchase Your Tickets

What are your thoughts on the couple’s split? Let us know in the comments.