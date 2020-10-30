Lil Wayne Endorses President Trump, Gets Ripped By 50 Cent

Breaking News

— 50 Cent, That endorsed Trump before Shifting Path, is coming down to Weezy.

Fiddy says he’d haven’t taken a photograph with Trump such as Wayne only did.

Lil Wayne‘s stuntin’ with President Trump, but it is far more than the photo op — he is likewise expressing his support to the Prez and his suggested strategy to the Black community.

The rapper claims he had a wonderful meeting Thursday with POTUS, also shared a photograph of these grinning with up horn. He says he is endorsing Trump according to his track record on criminal justice reform, and he is enthusiastic about Trump’s Platinum program.

Wayne thinks it will”provide the community actual possession” As we have told you… Ice Cube functioned together with Trump’s staff about the strategy, which guarantees to pump 500 billion to Black communities, and also provide much better access to equitable schooling and occupations.

Cube did not support Trump, but captured a Great Deal of flak however, because most critics believed that he had been used because of the timing of this statement… approximately a month prior to the election.

Wayne’s assembly, only 5 days prior to Election Day, could draw precisely the identical criticism. It is uncertain at which they met or what was discussed, however, Tunechi states “He listened to what we needed to say now and ensured he can and will do it.”

Trump’s approval from your hip celebrity is based on the heels of Lil Pump openly backing him too … though metal’s justification was about his own personal bottom line.

50 Cent also appeared to maintain Trump’s corner for an instant, but afterwards failed a 180 and denounced him.

It appears like Lil Wayne’s more confident about his selection.

