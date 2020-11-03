Entertainment

Lil Wayne Daughter Reginae Unveils New Cosmetic Dentistry!

(Twitter claims’Too Big’)

November 3, 2020
1 Min Read
Lil Wayne Daughter Reginae Unveils New Breast Implants! (Twitter Says 'Too Big')

Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae merely introduced her brand-new body, after undergoing breast augmentation surgery, MTO News has discovered.

Here is what she was used to seem like:

And that is her currently:

Many of Reginaes lovers like her additional improvements and congratulated her for her body.

However, a few of her supporters were angry. They considered the 21 year older societal networking superstar should have stayed natural. 1 poster, that promises to have been a lover of Reginae’s for over a decade composed, ””Why didn’t do this for her entire body, they are too significant. I am so angry that she made a decision to ruin her entire body.”

This appears to be a little overreaction for us. We enjoy Reginae’s brand new shape, do not you??

REGINA BEEFING W/ / LORI HARVEY

Michael Turner

Michael Turner

Michael Turner likes listening to the song and different music from movies to web series. Michael is very passionate about his work and gives you the exact industry update on that.

