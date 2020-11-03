Lil Vacuum Vows To Fight The US When Trump Is Not Re-Elected!!

Rapper Lil Pump has threatened to depart the United States when President Trump isn’t reelected this month.

“Yo, no cover… When Trump doesn’t get chosen, I am shifting the f*ck from here *gga,” said . “I am planning to Colombia, f*ck it”

Trump is just one of a couple rappers who’ve spoken out in favour of Trump. After making the announcement, Twitter responded, apparently in favor of Vacuum leaving the nation.

Just like some other rapper’s Pump appears to be encouraging Trump due to Joe Biden’s proposed tax program.

“I have ta say is Trump 2020 bitch,” he explained. “F*ck I seem like paying for a extra 33 is taxation free for Biden, bitch ass n*gga. F*ck drained Joe n*gga Trump 2020 bitch.”

Throughout the rally, Vacuum took several photographs with other Trump fans while sporting a Make America Great Again hat. Is he attempting to revive his failing career by attempting to tap Trump’s fanbase?

