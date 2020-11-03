Entertainment

Lil Vacuum Vows To Fight The US When Trump Is Not Re-Elected!!

November 3, 2020
1 Min Read
Lil Pump Vows To Leave The US If Trump Isn't Re-Elected!!

Rapper Lil Pump has threatened to depart the United States when President Trump isn’t reelected this month.

“Yo, no cover… When Trump doesn’t get chosen, I am shifting the f*ck from here *gga,” said . “I am planning to Colombia, f*ck it”

Trump is just one of a couple rappers who’ve spoken out in favour of Trump. After making the announcement, Twitter responded, apparently in favor of Vacuum leaving the nation.

Just like some other rapper’s Pump appears to be encouraging Trump due to Joe Biden’s proposed tax program.

“I have ta say is Trump 2020 bitch,” he explained. “F*ck I seem like paying for a extra 33 is taxation free for Biden, bitch ass n*gga. F*ck drained Joe n*gga Trump 2020 bitch.”

Throughout the rally, Vacuum took several photographs with other Trump fans while sporting a Make America Great Again hat. Is he attempting to revive his failing career by attempting to tap Trump’s fanbase?

Listed below are a few of the responses to his own ultimatum below.

Breaking NEWS  Young Buck's GF Arrested For Firing Gun Throughout Fight Together With Him!!

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Michael Turner

Michael Turner

Michael Turner likes listening to the song and different music from movies to web series. Michael is very passionate about his work and gives you the exact industry update on that.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment