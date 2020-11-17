Lil Pump went challenging to President Donald Trump at the series up to the elections,” however he didn’t register so he will vote Trump.

In accordance with The Smoking Gun, Generator, whose actual name is Gazzy Garcia, doesn’t appear as a registered voter on Florida state voter rolls,

“Talking of audio, songs, and other items, among those huge superstars of earth, Small Pimp,”Trump said previously encouraging the rapper onstage in a dip. “Small Vacuum, come here”

Generator then jumped on stage and explained “Mr. President, I appreciate all you have done for our nation. You brought the soldiers home and you are doing the ideal thing” He said”And don’t vote for Sleepy Joe whatsoever!”

Pump additionally declared he would leave the state if Biden were chosen — even though he is presently showing no symptoms of keeping his claim.

Despite inflation, folks won’t forget his acceptance of Trump — that cost him 200,000 followers.