Lil Uzi: I'm Not Going To Die At 27!!

Fans of Lil Uzi Vert were worried after the rapper stated that he wanted to “leave this Earth” at 27.

“At age 27, I will leave Earth for this man right here,” Uzi says in the clip while holding a Marilyn Mansion tour poster. The clip was part of an interview with Nardwuar in 2016.

UZI ON INSTAGRAM LIVE

Lil Uzi Vert On IG Live (; 1:00)

Since then, fans have speculated about Uzi’s theory that he would pass away at that age. He recently took to social media to clear up the rumors.

“I let this go for so long I never said I was gonna die ⚰️😂Dont you know leave this earth is a term for taking DMT. I thought I was gonna really be one of those High ass N*ggas at 27 ……. SAY NO TO DRUGS !!!!!” he wrote.

According to Healthline, DMT is a hallucinogenic tryptamine drug. Sometimes referred to as Dimitri, this drug produces effects similar to those of psychedelics, like LSD and magic mushrooms.