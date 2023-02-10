Lil Twist The American Rapper, How Much Does He Earn? All You Need To Know

Christopher Lynn Moore, better known by his stage name Lil Twist, is an American rapper from Dallas, Texas, born on January 11, 1993. He is a member of Young Money Entertainment, owned by Lil Wayne. Lil Twist was detained for DUI on July 11, 2013, in Calabasas, California. He was said to have travelled between 60 and 70 mph in a 30 mph zone while operating Justin Bieber’s Fisker Karma. In March 2015, Lil Twist was detained and accused of making felony threats, breaking, grand theft, battery, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. This came when Disney stars Kyle Massey and Christopher Massey was attacked by Twist and four other people.

Lil Twist’s net worth

American rapper Lil Twist is estimated to be worth $5 million. American rapper Lil Twist is an incredible artist that has received widespread praise for his work. The twist is a highly well-known person who started the business early. Twist Lil began his career when he was 12 years old. He attended high school for one year before quitting.

Twist developed a strong affinity for singing at a very young age. He is currently signed to Lil Wayne’s Young Money Records, which has helped him achieve enormous popularity and notoriety. Twist began performing in Dallas, where his first record, The Texas Twist, was a huge hit and topped the charts for six weeks.

Although Lil Twist hasn’t yet released an album, his mixtapes have been popular. Additionally, he has collaborated on some projects with some of the most well-known figures. You might enjoy Yelawolf’s Net Worth as well.

Also Read: ‘Star Trek’ And ‘X-men’ Star Patrick Stewart’s Net Worth: How Much Did he Earn?

Lil Twist’s career and awards

At 10, Lil Twist launched his career by releasing The Texas Twist, a song that became a huge hit. It was quite an accomplishment for the music to hold the top spot on the Dallas local chart for six consecutive weeks. Later, on September 20, he released Year Book, his debut mixtape. The record, however, was not a commercial success.

Twist gained notoriety after his mixtape The Golden Child became a massive hit in 2011. The Golden Child 2 debuted in 2016 and has since had great success. The Takeover and 3 Weeks in Miami are some of his other well-known mixtapes.

Lil Twist contributed to the compilation albums Young Money: Rise of an Empire and We Are Young Money. Lil Twist has not yet received any honours or awards. He has been detained multiple times for speeding and other offences, which has seriously damaged his career.

Also Read: ‘Star Trek’ And ‘X-men’ Star Patrick Stewart’s Net Worth: How Much Did he Earn?