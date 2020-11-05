Lil Pump Visits Doc Antle’s Zoo, Hangs with Tigers Following Stumping for Trump

Love him or despise himpolitically… Lil Pump has a blast at the moment, and decked out with some exotic creatures to turn off it — that may increase his despise column.

The Trump-loving rapper was off the Trump campaign trail Wednesday once he chose to make a pit stop in the Myrtle Beach Safari conduct by’Tiger King’ celebrity Doc Antle.

Antle tells TMZ… Vacuum and a few buddies left D.C. and led to South Carolina following the rapper got connected with Doc via a mutual link with Floyd Mayweather.

Perform movie articles Myrtle Beach Safari

Doc says Pump spent the day chilling with creatures and tiger cubs, riding Bubbles the elephant and also seeing Angada that the chimpanzee, and as you could see… he had been enjoying it.

We are told Lil his pals subsequently had supper in the playground, and each the pleasure was filmed for its brand new docuseries,”Tiger Kingdom: Over a King.”

GotId state the pairing of this rapper along with the zoo proprietor’s an intriguing one… as equally fellas are not always on the country’s most-popular list. Pump’s been receiving significant flak for supporting Trump — he does not care — and also Antle was lately indicted for wildlife trafficking and animal cruelty.

Doc denied the allegations and stated he is looking forward to being in a position to”clean my name.”

Appears his title is good with Lil Pump.