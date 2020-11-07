Lil Pump: Trump Will Be Re-Elected

Lil Pump is continuing to campaign for President Trump — claiming that he will be re-elected.

“Remain calm. Remain patient. Have trust in the system. Our man will be re-elected. #Trump202020 🇺🇸 ESSKEETIT @realDonaldTrump,” he tweeted alongside a picture of himself wearing a MAGA hat at a Trump rally.

The rapper is continuing to ride for Trump even after he lost 300,000 followers for endorsing him.

“Hello everybody how you guys feeling? I’ve come here to say, Mr President, I appreciate everything you have done for our country. You brought the troops home and are doing the right thing. MAGA 202020 don’t forget that!” he said at the MAGA rally before adding: “And do not vote for sleepy Joe — at all!”

The rapper has vowed to leave the country if Trump is not re-elected… and many folks on social media are hoping that he will leave the country either way. His music has not been popping for a while and at this point, he’s just a glorified troll.