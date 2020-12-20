Lil Pump Not the Father of Child He Publicly Claimed

Unique

Where’s Maury Povich when ya require him? Lil Pump‘s most likely hearing him in his head, ’cause TMZ’s uncovered the rapper is NOT the father of the newborn he claimed was his. Let us describe.

Earlier this 7 days, Pump posted a pic — taken previous Sunday on a yacht in Miami — keeping a little one boy. Adorable and nothing at all out of the normal … except the caption shocked his 17 million followers: “Baby momma ain’t s**t will not allow me see my son #fathers appropriate.”

That designed a major stir on social media, and in the hip-hop earth … with a number of outlets reporting Lil Pump experienced disclosed he was a father for the to start with time, and was working with newborn mama drama.

But, as MJ place it … the child is not his son!!! Resources inform TMZ the infant boy is actually the son of Andre Malek, a yacht captain who operates charters in Miami.

We’re explained to the little one boy’s identified for getting pictures with celebs and very hot females who retain the services of his father.

Ready for your authorization to load the Instagram Media.

Hell, Andre’s son even has his personal Instagram account … @CaptainAdorable305.

Earlier this 12 months he took a pic with Cuba Gooding Jr. and the pic was captioned, “This not what I meant when I asked for some OJ…😅🙈.”

Youngsters, and Lil Pump, write-up the damnedest issues. LOL.