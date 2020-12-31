Lil Pump Boards Flight, Continue to Defiant About Face Masks and COVID-19

Entertainment

Perform video clip content material

MEGA

Lil Pump continue to doesn’t buy there’s a pandemic and even now refuses to wear a face mask — but following JetBlue banned him, he is still flying business. What could go incorrect?

Pump was at LAX Tuesday evening having ready to board a flight. Curiously, he hopped out of a van with no a mask … which, of course, is mandatory at at LAX as COVID-19 conditions surge in L.A., the new epicenter of the pandemic.

A photog immediately questioned him if he’s still gonna go maskless … immediately after the JetBlue incident. You are going to remember, Pump bought banned on landing in L.A. simply because the airline suggests he gave crew members a tough time and refused to set on a mask during the flight.

Effectively, the rapper was traveling Delta this time … but enjoy the video clip, it does not appear like it truly is gonna go a great deal far better. Pump flat out says he won’t even imagine COVID-19 is a serious matter — and though he did pull up a covering about his facial area as he walked by LAX … he is not even attempting to have on it appropriately.

Engage in online video written content

12/28/20

@lilpump / Instagram

You can remember … just after the JetBlue incident, he raged out and mentioned he would By no means have on a encounter mask.

Ya gotta surprise how the folks, especially the crew, aboard his Delta flight felt when they saw him get onboard.

Fly at your own hazard these times, people.

Facebook Comments