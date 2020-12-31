Lil Pump Boards Flight, Continue to Defiant About Face Masks and COVID-19

Perform video clip content material MEGA

Lil Pump continue to doesn’t buy there’s a pandemic and even now refuses to wear a face mask — but following JetBlue banned him, he is still flying business. What could go incorrect?

Pump was at LAX Tuesday evening having ready to board a flight. Curiously, he hopped out of a van with no a mask … which, of course, is mandatory at at LAX as COVID-19 conditions surge in L.A., the new epicenter of the pandemic.

A photog immediately questioned him if he’s still gonna go maskless … immediately after the JetBlue incident. You are going to remember, Pump bought banned on landing in L.A. simply because the airline suggests he gave crew members a tough time and refused to set on a mask during the flight.

Effectively, the rapper was traveling Delta this time … but enjoy the video clip, it does not appear like it truly is gonna go a great deal far better. Pump flat out says he won’t even imagine COVID-19 is a serious matter — and though he did pull up a covering about his facial area as he walked by LAX … he is not even attempting to have on it appropriately.

12/28/20 @lilpump / Instagram

You can remember … just after the JetBlue incident, he raged out and mentioned he would By no means have on a encounter mask.

Ya gotta surprise how the folks, especially the crew, aboard his Delta flight felt when they saw him get onboard.

Fly at your own hazard these times, people.