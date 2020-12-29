Lil Pump Banned from JetBlue for Refusing to Put on a Mask

Unique
Lil Pump will NOT be flying with JetBlue any longer — at minimum which is what the airline’s indicating, simply because it promises he refused to don a mask when up in the air.
A rep for JB tells TMZ … a purchaser on a person of their Saturday flights from Fort Lauderdale to L.A. grew to become verbally abusive with crew users, and also took off his deal with masking mid-flight … and then unsuccessful to place it back again on, even when questioned.
We’re explained to JetBlue known as in to LAX to convey to them to have cops on standby — seemingly he was that unruly — but it doesn’t seem Pump was arrested when they touched down. LAX Airport Law enforcement tell us they have no report of an arrest or incident involving the rapper.
@lilpump / Instagram
TMZ has also obtained correspondence from the flight deck that day — in which the captain was detailing exactly what LP was executing … and what desired to come about when they arrived. At 1st, he says Pump was merely noncompliant with their mask policy, but afterwards claimed he was sneezing and coughing into a blanket sans mask (perhaps on objective) … and that much more than just a supervisor essential to meet them, as Pump had to be dealt with “firmly.”
The final correspondence sent claims Pump finally obliged and put on his mask — but the dude wasn’t concluded with JetBlue at that point … he later on took to social media to cuss ’em out.
In a given that-deleted online video, Lil Pump says “f*** JetBlue,” and goes on to say he will Hardly ever wear a mask in 2021. Appears to be like his professional-Trump vibes are nevertheless likely strong publish-election.
We attained out to Pump’s staff … they had no additional comment.