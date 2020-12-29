Lil Pump Banned from JetBlue for Refusing to Put on a Mask

Unique

Lil Pump will NOT be flying with JetBlue any longer — at minimum which is what the airline’s indicating, simply because it promises he refused to don a mask when up in the air.

A rep for JB tells TMZ … a purchaser on a person of their Saturday flights from Fort Lauderdale to L.A. grew to become verbally abusive with crew users, and also took off his deal with masking mid-flight … and then unsuccessful to place it back again on, even when questioned.

We’re explained to JetBlue known as in to LAX to convey to them to have cops on standby — seemingly he was that unruly — but it doesn’t seem Pump was arrested when they touched down. LAX Airport Law enforcement tell us they have no report of an arrest or incident involving the rapper.

Enjoy online video articles @lilpump / Instagram

TMZ has also obtained correspondence from the flight deck that day — in which the captain was detailing exactly what LP was executing … and what desired to come about when they arrived. At 1st, he says Pump was merely noncompliant with their mask policy, but afterwards claimed he was sneezing and coughing into a blanket sans mask (perhaps on objective) … and that much more than just a supervisor essential to meet them, as Pump had to be dealt with “firmly.”

The final correspondence sent claims Pump finally obliged and put on his mask — but the dude wasn’t concluded with JetBlue at that point … he later on took to social media to cuss ’em out.

In a given that-deleted online video, Lil Pump says “f*** JetBlue,” and goes on to say he will Hardly ever wear a mask in 2021. Appears to be like his professional-Trump vibes are nevertheless likely strong publish-election.

We attained out to Pump’s staff … they had no additional comment.