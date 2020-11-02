Lil Nas X’s’Old Town Road’ Is Currently In A Twist For Your Many Streamed Song Ever | Songs

Entertainment

Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Is Now In A Tie For The Most Streamed Song Ever | Music

Lil Nas X’s”Old Town Road” Only gained yet Another accolade.

The nation singer made history at the Hot 100 final season after his struck reigned in the top to get a whopping 19 record-setting months ). “Old Town Road” reached Diamond standing in October 2019 and is now 13x-ray.

Currently, according to the RIAA, the only is at a three-way tie together with John Legend’s”All of Me” and also”Despacito” from Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber for its most photographed lone most time.

The stat adds to a long list of historical accomplishments by’Road’ such as”greatest aviation streaming ever” (143 million) along with also three greatest one-week flows in background since the tune attained 100 million flows per week at the peak of its popularity.

