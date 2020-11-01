Lil Nas X Channels Nicki Minaj For Halloween & Fans Have a Field Day

Lil Nas X Stations Nicki Minaj For Halloween & Fans Are a Field Day

Lil Nas X is no more embarrassed of their superfandom for fellow rapper Nicki Minaj.

The Old Town Road rapper once denied he had been a fan, also afterwards confessed it was since he did not need his very own supporters to know he’s homosexual.

Today he is carrying his service to a different level. He dressed since Nicki Minaj in her 2010 only Super Bass and named for himself Nas Maraj.

Fans and celebs alike remarked on his appearance, which makes him a trending subject on social networking. See responses beneath:

Lil Nas X once asked exactly what he wished to be for Halloween: pic.twitter.com/ghSYM1BvAz

— CoffeeMaestro (@coffeemaestro_) October 31, 2020

lil nas x signing his barb membership as nas maraj we knew he adored nicki?? pic.twitter.com/BHoOBo7G3i

— ????? ???? ? (@CelebrityFasho4) October 31, 2020

