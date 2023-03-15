Lil Nas X Apologizes for Offending Trans Community With Joke Tweet Just Before the Annual Transgender Day

Lil Nas X received backlash on Twitter after posting a picture of a lady who vaguely resembled him with the comment, “the operation was a success.”

Lil Nas X offers the transgender community an apology.

The “Old Town Road” singer joked that he had transitioned when he uploaded a picture of a lady who somewhat resembled him with the remark, “the operation was a success,” in a since-deleted tweet on Tuesday.

The Tweet Was Just a Joke According to Lil Nas X

Members of the LGBTQ+ community criticized the tweet for making light of transgender people, especially in light of the fact that, according to the ACLU, more than 400 anti-trans measures are presently being submitted around the country.

“You’re a homosexual cis guy why are you making transitioning a punchline of a joke,” read one comment to Lil Nas X’s tweet.

Lil Nas X apologizes to the trans community after being accused of mocking transitioning in a now-deleted post. pic.twitter.com/f8mdWEQ4kA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 14, 2023

Montero Lamar Hill, a 23-year-old artist, replied to the tweet with the words “I’m literally just stating she looks like me y’all cannot be f—-ing serious.”

He was cited on Twitter by someone who asked why he had to bring up surgery.

“As a result of her titties? Are you stupid? “asked Lil Nas X in a quote tweet.

The “Industry Baby” singer returned to the social media site shortly after the conversations and responded to the criticism. Sorry to the transgender community, he wrote. “I definitely reacted angrily to that circumstance rather than reflecting on why it was inappropriate. I adore you guys very much. sorry.”

One transgender Twitter user responded to his apologies by writing, “Honey, this apology ain’t it! You must also express your regret to the transgender community in tangible ways, such as with money and by using your platform to spread awareness. This is a complete phony!”

“Girl eat my ass,” Lil Nas X then said in a tweet quoting her.

girl eat my ass https://t.co/EXs1p9vkaw — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) March 14, 2023

Why This Matter Is so Offensive to LGBTQ Community?

According to the Human Rights Campaign, “at least 38 transgender persons” were killed last year, with a majority of them being Black or Latinx transgender women.

“Like all of us, these victims are devoted spouses, parents, siblings, friends, and members of the community. They frequented places of worship, went to school, and worked “the organization wrote. These were actual individuals who did not merit having their lives taken away.

The remarks from Lil Nas X come just before the annual Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31, which commemorates the community.