Lil Loaded Says He’s Innocent: We Going To Get Pass This

Rapper Lil Loaded posted a message to his fans, saying that he is innocent just days after he turned himself into the cops for murder.

“I appreciate all y’all support . They try to make u look guilty wen u innocent regardless .. we going to get pass this . Rip my brother love u 💔,” he captioned a post on Instagram, which also featured his mugshot.

The victim’s name is Khalil Walker, but police initially thought it was “Khalia” and gave the following report:

Detective John Valdez writes that Lil Loaded, Khalia Walker, and a witness named Cameron Walker were outside Khalia’s house in the affidavit. Two shots went off, which led to Walker’s sister Khija running outside. She then saw her brother “lying on the street with a gunshot wound to his torso,” with Lil Loaded and Cameron Walker standing over him. One of the men then yelled at her to call 9-1-1.

LUPE FIASCO SPEAKS ON FBG DUCK’S MURDER

He was initially given a $500,000 bond but the bond amount has been reduced to $75,000.