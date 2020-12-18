Lil’ Kim x PrettyLittleThing Clothing Collection: Photos

Incredibly hot, hot, sizzling! Lil’ Kim’s PrettyLittleThing selection launched and it is filled with hot need to-haves. On Thursday, December 17, the model dropped its collaboration with the 46-12 months-old rapper.

“The detail I love is that it is a tiny little bit of me mixed with PrettyLittleThing. You guys can get stunning appears to be that are so reasonably priced,” she explained in a statement from the manufacturer. “I wished to remain legitimate to the PLT aesthetic and present anyone that I’m a real stylist and visionary. This selection was created by me and I’m super proud of that.”

The 74-piece collection is jam-packed with super-warm picks, from vinyl leggings to skintight catsuits to killer neat crop tops. There is even a purple snakeskin encounter mask to match the print on a assortment of dresses.

And the most effective section is it’s completely reasonably priced! Rate points vary from $10 for a protecting experience mask to $190 for a mesh black bodycon minidress.

“To be performing with a person of the most legendary and legendary females in Hip Hop has been a dream arrive accurate for me,” PrettyLittleThing CEO Umar Kamani said in a assertion. “I’ve been a enormous supporter of Kim for years and just after her performance at our New York Fashion 7 days demonstrate I knew she would be the great fit to launch our Partywear assortment. She has worked so closely with our style and design team bringing her edition to lifestyle, recreating some of her most legendary appears which I know her followers will understand.”

Hold scrolling to see the hip hop legend rock all varieties of alluring pieces from the line and store the appears as you go! And you may well want to act speedy. Issues are providing out quickly!

