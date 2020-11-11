Lil Jon strikes out in Republican congressman for utilizing’Get Low’ lyrics to observe success

If requested by a single follower if he’d support the Republican leader a month, Lil Jon advised you requisite:”HOW ABOUT FUCK NOOOOOO (sic)”.

Lil Jon’s remarks come as Trump proceeds to concede defeat at the election.

The sitting American pioneer ran out a statement where he refused to take the outcome, hours later it had been known as for Biden.

“We know why Joe Biden is racing to pose as the winner and also his press allies are striving so tough to help himthey do not need the fact to be vulnerable,” the announcement read. “The simple reality is that this election is far from over”

He’s vowed to investigate alleged electoral fraud, however, has provided little to no proof to back his claims up.